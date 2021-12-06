Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 29.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 11.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BH stock opened at $140.25 on Monday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $188.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $319.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 26,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

