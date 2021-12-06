Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $43.67 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

