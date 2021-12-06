Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 238 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NYSE DVA opened at $98.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

