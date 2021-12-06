Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Exco Technologies in a report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

TSE:XTC opened at C$9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.21. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$8.61 and a 1-year high of C$11.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.