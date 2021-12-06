Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target raised by Truist from $188.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $201.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $207.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

