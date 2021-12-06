Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $306.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

