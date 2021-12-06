Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FB. UBS Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $306.84 on Monday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average of $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

