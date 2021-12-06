FairGame (FAIR) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.79 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 51% lower against the dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and $13.16 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005388 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00074173 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.