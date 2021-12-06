Fanhua Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Fanhua has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fanhua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

