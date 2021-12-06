Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FURCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS FURCF traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

