Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.82.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $258.81 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ferrari by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Ferrari by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 104,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

