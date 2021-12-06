Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $35.25 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

