Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,124 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 824,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 524,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

