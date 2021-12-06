Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 476 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $121.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.39 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

