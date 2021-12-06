Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

