Fifth Third Bancorp Has $412,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ABB were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

