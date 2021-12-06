Fifth Third Bancorp Has $439,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,723,000 after buying an additional 539,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $69.04 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

