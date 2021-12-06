Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,948 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $187.87 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $141.78 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.57.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

