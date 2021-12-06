Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $3.64 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $175.31 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.27.

