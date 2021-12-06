Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $8.53 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

