Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 586,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,872,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,778,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,464,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,009,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

