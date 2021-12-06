Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,659,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $115.07 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.