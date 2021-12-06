Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.53.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$33,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,704. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,634,400. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,700 shares of company stock worth $953,309.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

