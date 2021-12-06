Financial Comparison: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Equinix alerts:

This table compares Equinix and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.59% 6.01% 2.32% Extra Space Storage 49.09% 22.72% 7.79%

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix pays out 241.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83 Extra Space Storage 1 4 10 0 2.60

Equinix presently has a consensus target price of $886.12, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $187.93, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.00 billion 11.92 $369.78 million $4.75 167.16 Extra Space Storage $1.36 billion 19.89 $481.78 million $5.37 37.52

Extra Space Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equinix. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Equinix on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.