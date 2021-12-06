Financial Review: Janel (JANL) versus The Competition

Janel (OTCMKTS: JANL) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Janel to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Janel Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Janel has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel’s competitors have a beta of 3.27, meaning that their average stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janel and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million -$1.73 million 9.13 Janel Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 66.75

Janel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Janel and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel Competitors 1203 6036 11271 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.71%. Given Janel’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Janel competitors beat Janel on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

