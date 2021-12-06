Financial Review: Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) and Its Peers

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS: QNTO) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Quaint Oak Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 16.79% 17.26% 1.03% Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.29% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million $3.24 million 7.57 Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.28

Quaint Oak Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp. Quaint Oak Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quaint Oak Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors 114 433 253 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Quaint Oak Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quaint Oak Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp peers beat Quaint Oak Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

