Financial Survey: Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) & FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cal Dive International and FTS International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTS International $262.90 million 1.40 -$37.80 million N/A N/A

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTS International.

Volatility & Risk

Cal Dive International has a beta of -1.31, indicating that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTS International has a beta of 6.11, indicating that its share price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A FTS International 21.64% 28.23% 22.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of FTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cal Dive International and FTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A FTS International 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTS International has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Summary

FTS International beats Cal Dive International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets. The company was founded by Lad Handelman in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

