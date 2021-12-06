FinVolution Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 21,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical volume of 2,228 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FINV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. 96,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,373. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FINV shares. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

