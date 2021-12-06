FinVolution Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 21,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical volume of 2,228 call options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FINV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. 96,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,373. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.04.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
