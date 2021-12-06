First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Lowered to $13.25 at BMO Capital Markets

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $13.75 to $13.25 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $62.41 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 178,658 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

