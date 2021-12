First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) Announces Dividend of $0.29

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

First Keystone has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69.

About First Keystone

First Keystone Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

