First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce $189.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $757.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $764.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $750.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.70 million to $766.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI opened at $19.83 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.