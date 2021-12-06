First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $225.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

NYSE FRC traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.69. 807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.34. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 150.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

