FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FE opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.