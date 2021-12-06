FLO (FLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

