Formation Fi Price Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $855,706.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.10 or 0.08444315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.17 or 1.00081087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00077025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

