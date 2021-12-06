Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $3.42 million and $330,942.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.44 or 0.08408280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,138.01 or 0.99957086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00077591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars.

