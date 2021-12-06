Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF makes up 2.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.21% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLSW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

