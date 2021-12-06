Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

