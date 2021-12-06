Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fraport presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. Fraport has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

