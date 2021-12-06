Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $121.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.14.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares valued at $1,473,222. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Freshpet by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

