Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on the stock.

FDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.91 million and a P/E ratio of 33.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,333.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,476.37. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In related news, insider Charles Cotton bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

