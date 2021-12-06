Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 300 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in LTC Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,494. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

