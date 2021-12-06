Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 1,064 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.95 on Monday, reaching $162.24. 197,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984,161. The firm has a market cap of $479.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.