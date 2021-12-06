Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. 45,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

