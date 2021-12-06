Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.20 price objective (down from $2.40) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of FURY opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.