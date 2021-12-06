Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down previously from $2.40) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

FURY stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

