FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 2seventy bio Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($15.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($17.39). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.44) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $27.13 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

