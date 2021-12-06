FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clarus Co. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarus in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $963.91 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

