Gala (GALA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.09 Billion

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Gala has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

