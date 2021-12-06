Gateway Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 20,170 Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 75,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 94.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and sold 260,684 shares worth $1,237,394. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $758.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

